FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safran in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Safran alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. Safran has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.