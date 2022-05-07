FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SJM Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SJM in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get SJM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.40 on Friday. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

SJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.