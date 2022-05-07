FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

