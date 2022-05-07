FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.84. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

WAT opened at $327.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.