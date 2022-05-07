FY2022 Earnings Forecast for European Commercial REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$28.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

