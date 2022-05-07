FY2022 Earnings Forecast for LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Issued By National Bank Financial

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for LifeWorks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73.
LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$258.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.40 million.
