FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.36.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

