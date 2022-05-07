FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.14 and a twelve month high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

