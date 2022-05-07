FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
See Also
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.