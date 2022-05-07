FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Increased by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

