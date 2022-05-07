FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 271,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

