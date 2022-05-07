FY2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Decreased by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$32.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.