FY2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

