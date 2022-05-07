FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

