FY2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut by Analyst

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

