FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.