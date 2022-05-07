FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Lowered by Analyst

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

