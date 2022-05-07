Garen K. Staglin Sells 500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $493.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.34. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $466.56 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

