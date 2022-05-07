Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Raised to C$1.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$39.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,171,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,132,612. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien acquired 38,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$59,257.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,620.80.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

