Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading 5.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.44. 11,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 859,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Genpact alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.