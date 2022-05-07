Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 18.1%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2.33 and last traded at 2.33. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.15.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.