Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Geron by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Geron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 52,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

