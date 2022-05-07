Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.20.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

