Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GIL stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

