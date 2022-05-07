Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$38.91 and a 1 year high of C$55.13.
In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.