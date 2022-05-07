Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$38.91 and a 1 year high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

