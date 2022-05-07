Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as low as C$38.90 and last traded at C$40.12, with a volume of 229713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.46.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

