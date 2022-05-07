Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

