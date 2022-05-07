Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Global Industrial worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:GIC opened at $33.65 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

