Global Ship Lease (GSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $840.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.