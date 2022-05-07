Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.