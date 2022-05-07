Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of GWRS opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.