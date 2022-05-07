Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $43,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.