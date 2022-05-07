GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.