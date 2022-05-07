Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 203.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

