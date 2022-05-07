Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GT. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

