Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $20.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 3,961 shares traded.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.