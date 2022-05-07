Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Down 8.3%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 338,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,997,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.