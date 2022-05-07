Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Down 8.3%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 338,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,997,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.
About Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grom Social Enterprises (GROM)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.