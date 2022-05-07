Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.15

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.15 and traded as high as $56.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 32,609 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

