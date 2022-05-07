GTY Technology (GTYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 89.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, analysts expect GTY Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTYH opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.09.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

