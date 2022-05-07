Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 32536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

