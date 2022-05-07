Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €174.00 ($183.16) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €149.02 and a 200 day moving average of €160.03. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

