Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €138.80 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €138.80 ($146.11) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.03.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

