Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.