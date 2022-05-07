Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,352,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of HVT opened at $27.20 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

