Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

HE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 93.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

