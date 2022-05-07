HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 16,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead product includes HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

