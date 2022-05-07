HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 16,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.
About HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead product includes HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
