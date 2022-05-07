Head to Head Analysis: BurgerFi International (BFI) versus Its Competitors

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.50 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million -60.62

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BurgerFi International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 878 4652 5419 214 2.45

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.87%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 41.48%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.79% -53.04% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -7.11, indicating that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.