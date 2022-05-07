Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.35-$4.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.