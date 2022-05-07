Henry Schein, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

