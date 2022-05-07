Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2,957.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 239,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 99,233 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

